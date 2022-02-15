Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through Feb. 21 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

2/18/22 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 00 E. Main St.

Sector 11

2/16/22 10 a.m. Burglary 1600 Wells St.

2/17/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 400 Fifth St.

2/17/22 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Parnell Ave.

2/17/22 4:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 W. Coliseum Blvd.

2/19/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Ridgewood Drive

Sector 12

2/15/22 6:45 a.m. Burglary 2400 W. Jefferson Blvd.

2/17/22 11:45 p.m. Burglary 1300 Boone St.

Sector 13

2/16/22 3:02 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 W. Coliseum Blvd.

2/18/22 6:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 W State Blvd.

Sector 16

2/15/22 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Research Drive

Sector 17

2/20/22 8:30 p.m. Burglary 10000 Lima Road

Sector 21

2/15/22 7:35 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Edgewater Ave.

2/18/22 6 p.m. Burglary 2000 Hobson Road

Sector 22

2/19/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Bayview Drive

Sector 23

2/16/22 10:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 E. State Blvd.

Sector 31

2/17/22 Midnight Burglary 1200 Wall St.

Sector 32

2/18/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 Killea St.

Sector 33

2/19/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Millbrook Drive

Sector 34

2/20/22 4:48 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Fillmore St.

Sector 35

2/19/22 12:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4400 Pembroke Lane

Sector 37

2/15/22 10:52 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Airport Expressway

Sector 41

2/17/22 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Winter St.

2/20/22 11:05 a.m. Burglary 1900 Maumee Ave.

2/21/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 E. Washington Blvd.

Sector 42

2/20/22 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Greentree Court

Sector 43

2/15/22 4:41 a.m. Burglary 3100 New Haven Ave.

2/17/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3300 New Haven Ave.

Sector 44

2/21/22 3:15 a.m. Burglary 3400 S. Barr St.

Sector 45

2/21/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Mckinnie Ave.

Sector 46

2/15/22 6:20 a.m. Burglary 4600 Woodsdale Lane