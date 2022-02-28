Police say info scarce in slaying of woman

Fort Wayne police didn't immediately know Sunday what led to weekend gunfire that killed a woman and injured two men – one critically – on the city's southeast side.

Dozens of people left the scene late Saturday before officers could speak with them, a news release said, and now the police department is asking they come forward with information. People can call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Information may also be submitted through the free P3 Tips app.

The initial investigation indicated people were gathered at a building in the 2200 block of Oliver Street when a disturbance broke out and gunfire erupted about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the release said.

Officers learned en route that multiple people had been shot. On arrival, they began administering CPR on a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the release said, but paramedics pronounced her dead. If ruled a homicide, her death will be Allen County's second shooting fatality this year.

A man, who was also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, was taken by ambulance to a hospital while another wounded man was taken to a hospital by private transportation, the release said. The release didn't specify which of the two men was in life-threatening condition.

Police planned to interview the injured men as soon as possible, the release said, adding detectives also sought video surveillance.

No suspects were immediately identified, the release said, and no arrests were immediately made.

