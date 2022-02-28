Separate standoffs end without incident

A domestic disturbance involving gunfire in northeast Fort Wayne led to an almost four-hour barricade Saturday night, beginning while police were handling a similar situation on the city's southeast side.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers first responded at 7:50 p.m. to a 911 hang-up call from a house in the 2300 block of Gay Street near Creighton Avenue.

Officers recognized Kiaundray Rogers, 39, from an incident earlier in the evening when he was suspected of committing domestic battery in the presence of a child and with a prior conviction of domestic battery against the same person, police said in a news release.

Rogers retreated into a house after police arrived and refused to exit or cooperate with officers, the release said, noting officers were told Rogers was armed.

After speaking with negotiators, Rogers eventually surrendered without incident at 9:45 p.m. and was transported to the Allen County Jail. The Allen County prosecutor's office will review the police reports and decide what, if any, charges to file.

Meanwhile, police responded about 8:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Glenwood Avenue near Crescent Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance involving gunshots. Officers later learned Thomas Neuhaus, 57, got into a physical fight with a family member, during which he allegedly fired a shot in the relative's direction, police said.

Officers tried to get Neuhaus to leave the home to be interviewed, the release said, but he refused, thus beginning a barricade situation that ended shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Neuhaus surrendered without incident after Emergency Services Team officers breached the front door, the release said.

Neuhaus was taken to a hospital for a minor injury suffered during the fight with family, and then he was booked on multiple preliminary charges, the release said. The most serious charges were domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, both felonies.

