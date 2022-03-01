1 dead, 2 injured in Garrett crash

A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man died Sunday night and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Garrett, the DeKalb County sheriff's department said Monday.

Daniel W. Stahlhut, a front-seat passenger, was thrown from a vehicle and died at the scene, the sheriff's department said. The drivers of the two vehicles were injured, one requiring hospital treatment.

Stalhut was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Alisha L. Brown, 29, of Butler. She was eastbound on County Road 56, approaching a curve changing to County Road 11-A, about 9:30 p.m. at a high rate of speed when her vehicle drifted off the south side of the road. Brown overcorrected and lost control, crossing the center line.

The vehicle slid into the path of a vehicle heading west on County Road 11-A driven by Angela Kinder, 53, of Huntertown, the sheriff's department said.

Brown was taken to a hospital with hip, rib and arm fractures; Kinder had arm and side pain but was not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's department said.

Smoking materials blamed in fire

A northeast Fort Wayne house has moderate fire and smoke damage after smoking materials were thrown into a trash can Monday, the city fire department said.

City fire crews responded to a report of the house at 4916 Twilight Lane, near St. Joe Center and Reed roads, filling with smoke about 2:45 p.m. The caller said they didn't know where the fire was.

The two occupants were still in the house when firefighters arrived, but they were quickly removed, a news release said. Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen and extinguished it quickly.

The occupants were taken to a hospital for observation. They were in good condition, the release said.

The city fire department determined that the fire started by smoking materials that were disposed in a trash can. After the fire, the house had moderate fire and smoke damage and minor water damage.