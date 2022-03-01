Fight during card game led to standoff

A family card game ended violently when a Fort Wayne man fired a gun at a vehicle carrying his 4-year-old granddaughter as his daughter-in-law drove away, court documents released Monday said.

When police officers responded, Thomas E., Neuhaus Jr., 57, refused to leave his house, which ended with his arrest four hours later when the Fort Wayne Emergency Services Team breached the front door about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

It was one of two standoffs local law enforcement officers were engaged in during the weekend.

Neuhaus was playing cards with his son and daughter-in-law in the basement at his home when the argument started. His granddaughter was watching TV nearby, court records said. Neuhaus allegedly started complaining about a time a drunken driver hit his car.

His son called Neuhaus a hypocrite, alleging that he drives drunk “all the time,” court records said. The men, who were both intoxicated, then got into a fight, during which Neuhaus allegedly held a pocket knife to his son's throat.

Neuhaus' family members fled the house and reported hearing a gunshot before the vehicle left about 8:50 p.m. Police said the son had cuts resembling a scrape on his throat from the knife.

Neuhaus was taken to a hospital for minor injuries before being taken to the Allen County Jail. Neuhaus has been charged with several felonies: domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.

Neuhaus was released on his own recognizance. He can't use alcohol while under pretrial services, and he will be subject to drug testing, according to court records.

Neuhaus wasn't the only man to be in a standoff with Fort Wayne police before being arrested on charges of domestic battery Saturday.

Kiaundray C. Rogers, 39, barricaded himself in a house for about two hours, police said.

Rogers has been charged with felony domestic battery, domestic battery with a prior conviction, domestic battery in the presence of a child and a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.

Police responded to a 911 hang up in which a disturbance could be heard at a residence in the 2300 block of Gay Street about 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived at the Gay Street home, Rogers could be seen looking out of the window. Officers recognized him from being charged for a domestic battery incident at a residence of the 2900 block of McCormick Avenue a few hours earlier, a news release said.

Rogers acknowledged police through the front door and a window, but he refused to leave the home, court records said. The Fort Wayne Emergency Services Team was called to help with the barricade situation.

About two hours later, Rogers left the home and was arrested, a news release said.

A woman called the police after she said Rogers punched her in the face and chased her down the road when she fled, court records said. Police found the woman a couple of blocks from her home, and she was out of breath and had bruising and swelling on her face. The woman's two children were still at the home.

Rogers' initial hearing was Monday, and his bail was set at $15,750.

