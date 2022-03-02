Suspect arrested after stolen car crashes

A Fort Wayne man was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase and crash in a stolen car.

Police arrested Jandre Devon Mitchell, 20, on felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The vehicle’s owner contacted police at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, saying the vehicle was taken from his driveway in the 2800 block of Bowser Avenue just before he called. The owner told police the vehicle had a GPS unit in it, but he didn’t have an updated location.

About 9 a.m., the owner told police an update showed the vehicle near the 3000 block of Hoagland Avenue. Officers found the vehicle in that block, but as they approached, Mitchell took off, going north on Hoagland at high speed. Police pursued the vehicle until it collided with parked cars near the Hoagland and Dewald streets intersection.

Police took Mitchell to a hospital for minor injuries. The vehicles he hit had no passengers.

Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office continue to investigate.

jwolf@jg.net