Man shot in home, critically injured

A man was in life-threatening condition after being shot while he was eating dinner inside his Weisser Park Avenue home, police said.

The shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Weisser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne police said. The man was conscious when police arrived, and he had apparent gunshot wounds to his back and arm.

The man was in serious condition when he was taken to a hospital, police said, but a physician downgraded his condition to life-threatening.

Preliminary information indicates at least one person fired a gun into the home from the front yard. Police searched the area and collected surveillance videos from neighbors late Tuesday.

Police asked people with information to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or to report it using the free P3 Tips app.

The shooting is under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

