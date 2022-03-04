3 felony drug counts filed after Butler home raided

A Butler man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with three drug-related felonies after a three-month police investigation.

Ernest E. Mohley, 49, of the 400 block of West Depot Street, faces 10 years to 30 years in prison if convicted of the highest felony, dealing in methamphetamine, according to DeKalb County court records. He also faces six months to 21/2 years each on dealing in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The police investigation began after a tip that people in the West Depot home were selling methamphetamine around northeast Indiana, according to an Auburn Police Department news release.

Detectives from the Auburn Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office joint narcotics enforcement team conducted surveillance on the home and bought methamphetamine from the people in it several times.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Auburn Police Department's emergency response team executed a search warrant, arresting Mohley. A woman in the home wasn't arrested but taken by ambulance for evaluation and treatment of an apparent anxiety attack.

Police found more than a half-pound of methamphetamine with a street value of $4,000 in the home, the news release said. They also found a smaller amount of marijuana and THC products, as well as several firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The narcotics detectives were assisted during the investigation by the Auburn Police Department's emergency response team, the Butler Police Department, the DeKalb County prosecutor's office and the Auburn Police and DeKalb County Sheriff Department's air support units.

