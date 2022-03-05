People, dogs escape Allen County blaze

Investigators in northeast Allen County are determining the cause of a fire that damaged a two-story home.

Crews arrived at the house, 12908 Passerine Blvd. in Cedar Creek Township, after receiving calls of a structure fire at 6:46 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the home, they said.

Two adults escaped safely before crews arrived.

Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren said his department and others assisted Northeast Allen County Fire crews, which arrived first on the scene.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 40 minutes.

Two dogs were saved from the fire, Boren said, but a cat at the home was not found.