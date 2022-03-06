Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through Feb. 28 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 11

2/23/22 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road

Sector 12

2/22/22 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 W. State Blvd.

2/23/22 10:27 p.m. Burglary 1300 Archer Ave.

Sector 13

2/22/22 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Princeton Ave.

2/23/22 12:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Cambridge Blvd.

Sector 15

2/22/22 4 p.m. Robbery 1100 W. Washington Center Road

2/28/22 8:19 a.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Glenfield Drive

2/28/22 10:05 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Essex Lane

Sector 16

2/25/22 2:40 p.m. Burglary 100 Country Forest Drive

Sector 21

2/26/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Bayer Ave.

Sector 41

2/22/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 University St.

2/24/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Oak St.

Sector 43

2/22/22 11:50 p.m. Burglary 2300 Reynolds St.

2/22/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1500 E. Rudisill Blvd.

2/27/22 8 p.m. Burglary 3600 S. Lafayette St.

Sector 48

2/26/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Stardale Drive

Sector 65

2/22/22 5:47 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Coventry Lane