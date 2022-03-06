I-69 chain-reaction crash in DeKalb hospitalizes 5

An alleged tailgating on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County on Saturday led to a chain-reaction crash that included three vehicles and a trailer.

Five people were taken to a hospital afterward, authorities said, one from being thrown from the top of the trailer when it was hit and four with complaints of neck pain.

Two of those with neck pain were children.

Ervin Miller, 79, of Middlebury was driving a 2006 charter bus south near the 323-mile marker. He was following a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox too closely and rear-ended it about 2:10 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

That pushed the Equinox, driven by Makinnsy Miller, 29, of Angola, onto the shoulder where a vehicle was parked, the sheriff's report said.

The Equinox hit a 2003 GMC Sierra and a 14-foot trailer before the Equinox stopped in a ditch on the west side of the interstate.

Autumn White, 37, of Auburn was inside the trailer when it was hit, and she was thrown onto the shoulder, the report said.

Wesley Halsey, 29, of LaGrange was in the passenger seat of the Equinox. An 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were also passengers in the van. They and Miller were taken to a hospital for treatment of neck pain, the report said.

White was also taken to a hospital. Miller was given a ticket at the scene, police said.

The Equinox was totaled, according to the sheriff's department, which estimated damage to the bus at $20,000 and damage to the Sierra and its trailer at $5,000 each.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department was assisted by Indiana State Police, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Auburn Fire Department, Brent's Towing and Riverside Towing.

