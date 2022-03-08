1 person rescued, another escapes blaze

One person was rescued from a basement fire Monday that moderately damaged a Haffner Drive home, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home in the 4900 block of Haffner about 12:25 p.m., and found smoke coming from the structure with one person still reportedly inside, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

One crew extinguished the fire while a second crew rescued a victim from a first-floor window. A second person escaped the fire, and both were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Three dogs also escaped.

The fire was controlled within 20 minutes of arrival and remains under investigation, the fire department said.

Public asked to ID person in video

Fort Wayne police are asking the public's help identifying a person in a photo taken from a video they say might be connected to a fatal shooting at 12:22 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 1600 block of Howell Street.

Tyler Ondersma, 24, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.