Biker dies after he hit hydrant on wet street

A motorcyclist died Monday after a crash at South Lafayette Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Lafayette in wet conditions about 10:10 a.m. when he lost control, striking a fire hydrant and a sign on the west side of the street, south of Jefferson.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries, was treated at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after arrival. The Allen County coroner will identify the person who died.

Westbound traffic on Lewis Street was closed from Lafayette during the police investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.