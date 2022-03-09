2 victims of fatal crashes ID'd by coroner

The Allen County coroner's office Tuesday identified the victims in two recent crashes.

Jeffrey Lynn Terrell, 65, of Fort Wayne, died Monday from multiple blunt force injuries in a motorcycle crash. His death was ruled an accident.

Fort Wayne police said Terrell was traveling north on Lafayette Street in wet conditions about 10:10 a.m. when he lost control, striking a fire hydrant and a sign on the west side of the street, south of East Jefferson Boulevard.

Terrell suffered life-threatening injuries, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

The coroner's office also identified Fort Wayne resident Samantha Jo Root, 35, as the victim in a Saturday vehicle crash in the 8400 block of East Paulding Road.

Police said Root was not wearing a seat belt when she was thrown from the vehicle that left the road, rolled and crashed about midnight.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Root also died from multiple blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner's office said Root's and Terrell's deaths are the eighth and ninth traffic fatalities in Allen County this year.