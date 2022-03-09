Man struck outside his vehicle in Whitley

A Roanoke man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Indiana 114 in Whitley County.

Clifford A. Lane, 49, was outside his vehicle about 6:50 a.m. Saturday on Indiana 114 near County Road 600 East, according to a Whitely County Sheriff's Department report. His car's bright lights were on, and he was in the roadway.

Michael Scott Osborne, 34, of Columbia City was going west on Indiana 114. The bright lights blinded Osborne, and he didn't see Lane in the road, the report stated.

Lane was taken to Lutheran Hospital with a head injury. The sheriff's department has not been updated on his condition.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Huntington County Sheriff's Department.

