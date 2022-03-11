Grandson accused of robbery, battery

A man is accused of physically attacking his grandmother in Fort Wayne and stealing from her.

Ryan A. Hawkins, 37, listed in court records as homeless, was formally charged Thursday with felony robbery resulting in bodily injury and misdemeanor domestic battery, and faces three to 16 years if convicted of the felony.

Hawkins was staying at his grandmother’s home the morning of March 4 when he asked to borrow her bank card to deposit money he owed her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Later that day, she discovered that Hawkins had instead moved $200 from her savings account to her checking and withdrew it.

On March 5, Hawkins woke up and told her he needed her card again. When she refused, he allegedly responded, “You have the money, and I have to get it.” She continued to refuse, and he grabbed her by the collar and shook her, the probable cause affidavit said.

After allegedly telling her “If you don’t give it to me, I’ll just take it,” Hawkins pulled her hair and grabbed her legs, trying to pull her out of her chair, documents said. The woman told police she screamed, fearing for her life.

Hawkins tore the fanny pack from around her waist and took her car keys and bank card from it. He then electronically transferred $160 from savings to checking. He threatened to harm her if she shut off the card while he was gone and left to get the money, court documents said.

After he left, she called the bank and put a hold on the card and called police. Officers were waiting when he returned.

Hawkins waived his right to an attorney and admitted to police that he is a drug addict, using heroin and fentanyl and spending $100 to $150 a day to maintain his habit.

He admitted to begging for money and grabbing the woman by her collar but denied pulling her hair and physically attacking her. He also said she gave her card and keys willingly.

When police arrested him, he said he wanted drug help, not prison, according to the affidavit.

