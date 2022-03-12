Lassus exec dies while scuba diving off Keys

A local business owner has died after what authorities are calling a dive-related incident off the Florida Keys.

Jon Robert Lassus Jr., 61, vice president of Lassus Brothers Oil, died Wednesday while scuba diving off Key Largo, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Lassus, who owned the company with his brothers, had not yet submerged in the water when he began to struggle about 2 p.m. at Molasses Reef, southeast of Key Largo, the sheriff's office said.

The crew from the Rainbow Reef Dive Center vessel took Lassus, who had lost consciousness, on board and performed CPR en route to shore. Lassus was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m. Foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are pending, police said.

The company announced Lassus' death Thursday on its Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share our loss of one of our fundamental pillars to the Lassus organization,” the company said. “Jon's love for and pride in his family was known by all, his eyes sparkled anytime he spoke of his loved ones. Jon had a passion for adventure; he was intentional about making memories with his loved ones and he celebrated each day as a gift. He knew his blessings and he lived his life accordingly.”

Information about survivors and funeral arrangements was not released.

In 1925, August Lassus sold his coal business to build a gas station at one of Fort Wayne's busiest intersections, according to the Lassus Brothers Oil website. Within three years, he turned the reins over to his three sons: Elmer, August Jr. and William, who added gas stations around town, hired mechanics to service cars and eventually created a wholesale fuel oil-distribution division.

Lassus Handy Dandy began its convenience food store operations in 1980. In June 2018, there were 36 Lassus Handy Dandy stores in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio and five Lassus affiliates.

