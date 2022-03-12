Man gets 5 years in woman's beating

A Fort Wayne man accused of killing a woman by driving a van into her house just before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Friday to five years in another case involving kidnapping and beating a pregnant woman.

Marquel Bright, 31, of the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail, was sentenced for his Jan. 25 guilty plea to all four felony counts against him. Bright was charged with criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, kidnapping with moderate bodily injury, strangulation and domestic abuse resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Before his plea, he faced a sentence of two to 12 years each for the first two charges and six months to 30 months each for the other two.

The victim was Bright's former girlfriend, who became pregnant last March, according to court documents. They continued to see each other off and on after they broke up in May.

She told police that on the night of July 19, 2020, they argued about someone she had been talking to on her phone. At 7 a.m. on July 20, 2020, Bright came to her house demanding her phone but left without it, according to court documents.

He returned about 11 a.m., pulling her out the door when she answered, beating her and squeezing her neck in both hands, court documents said. Bright took her cellphone at some point, then tossed her into the back seat of a Chevrolet Blazer driven by a relative. He pulled the victim's hair and continued to hit her while the relative drove, causing the victim's lip to bleed.

The victim said Bright also told her, “If you don't get out of Fort Wayne, I'm going to kill you,” documents said.

While the driver visited the home of another relative, Bright choked the victim during an attack lasting five to six minutes, records said. The relatives came out and stopped him because she couldn't breathe.

When they left in the Blazer again, Bright took a second cellphone from the woman when she tried to call 911 near McKinnie Avenue. He yelled at the driver, “Pull over, I'm going to beat or kill her today,” according to court documents.

Bright then pulled the victim from the Blazer by her shirt, threw her to the ground and punched her. She lost consciousness during the beating, records said.

Police reported that she had a large bruise and swelling around her right eye and face, and she had bruises and red marks on her neck, face, right bicep and left elbow. She told police she had pain in her jaw and back, too. At the hospital, she was diagnosed with a fractured fifth finger on her right hand and a thoracic spinal fracture, a broken spinal bone in the rib cage area, court records said.

The crash that killed the woman in her home happened six months later.

About 10 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2020, the van Bright was driving went out of control traveling north on McClellan Street and hit parked vehicles before crashing into Martin's home at McClellan and West Fairfax Avenue, court documents said. Gwendolyn Martin was trapped under the debris while in bed and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Jason Fuhrman, a crash reconstructionist with Fort Wayne police, estimated the van was traveling about 50 mph when it hit the house, documents said. Bright and a female passenger, who was injured, crawled out of the back of the van and fled.

Bright told investigators in November 2021 that they left the scene because witnesses were threatening them and one had a gun. He went to a nearby aunt's house, then to his father's in Indianapolis.

Martin, who was known as “Mama Gwen,” celebrated her 63rd birthday two days before she was buried under the rubble of her home.

Bright was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and is set for a pretrial conference hearing March 29 and a two-day trial May 4 to 5.

He faces a sentence of two to 12 years if found guilty.

