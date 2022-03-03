Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through March 7 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

3/1/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Washington Blvd.

Sector 11

3/4/22 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Newport Ave.

3/4/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Newport Ave.

Sector 12

3/6/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Rosemont Drive

Sector 14

3/1/22 4:21 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Parnell Ave.

Sector 16

3/1/22 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 W. Washington

Center Road

3/3/22 7 p.m. Burglary 4900 Lima Road

Sector 18

3/4/22 4:44 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10200 Coldwater Road

Sector 21

3/4/22 7:50 p.m. Burglary 2800 Rolston St.

3/5/22 3:09 a.m. Theft from vehicle Hobson Road

and St. Croix Drive

Sector 26

3/4/22 9:05 a.m. Robbery 8000 Harrisburg Lane

3/4/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 Hadley Farm Lane

Sector 32

3/5/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 34

3/6/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 Ullyot Drive

3/7/22 6:05 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Apple Glen Blvd.

Sector 38

3/4/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3500 Elmcrest Drive

Sector 41

3/4/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2900 Pittsburg St.

Sector 42

3/4/22 3 a.m. Robbery 600 E. Dewald St.

Sector 44

3/4/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Rudisill Blvd.

Sector 45

3/5/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Winter St.

Sector 47

3/4/22 2:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Southcrest Road

Sector 63

3/7/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6800 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Sector 65

3/2/22 11 a.m. Burglary 5100 Coventry Lane