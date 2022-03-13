Injuries critical in crash

A woman was thrown from her vehicle after it rolled over early Saturday morning, and she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Fort Wayne Police did not release the woman's name.

Police said the woman was driving north in the 3300 block of Brooklyn Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle left the road on the west side near Nuttman Avenue, hit a guy wire and a sign, then rolled over and ejected the driver.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, police said. Police closed the roadafter the crash and reopened it later in the day.