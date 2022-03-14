Monday, March 14, 2022 3:40 pm
64-year-old man hit by train in northeast Allen County
The Journal Gazette
A 64-year-old Fort Wayne man was identified Monday as the pedestrian fatally struck by a train over the weekend.
Bradley Wayne Boggs died from blunt force injuries due to the collision, which happened about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 19300 block of Indiana 1 in northeast Allen County, the coroner's office said in a news release.
The manner of death is pending further investigation, the release said.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story