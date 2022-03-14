Monday, March 14, 2022 3:50 pm
Fort Wayne man arrested in New Orleans
The Journal Gazette
A Fort Wayne man was arrested in New Orleans Monday on a warrant charging him with child molesting in Allen County.
Fort Wayne police said Christopher L. Suttle, 45, was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro when he was arrested on four counts of child molesting.
Suttle might face additional charges in New Orleans, police said.
Louisiana police and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the arrest.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story