2 men plead guilty in federal court in pair of '13 slayings

Two men have admitted their involvement in the 2013 shooting deaths of two men in Fort Wayne, police said Monday.

Salomon Robles, 35, and Margil Reyna, 37, both pleaded guilty in federal court in the deaths of Brandon Dock and Demetrius Masterson, said Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne police spokesman.

Robles and Reyna face 30-year federal sentences, Webb said.

Dock, 40, was found shot to death Nov. 6, 2013, outside a barbershop on South Calhoun Street, across from South Side High School. Masterson, 29, was found shot to death Nov. 24, 2013, at a home in the 7400 block of Placer Run.

Fort Wayne police and the FBI’s local office worked with federal authorities in South Texas – traveling between the two areas – to bring the case against Robles and Reyna, whom police identified as the killers, Webb said.

Robles and Reyna are both confirmed Tri-City Bombers, or TCB, gang members. Drug traffickers and TCB gang members contacted Robles and Reyna and asked them to travel to Fort Wayne to kill Dock and Masterson, Webb said.

Fort Wayne police will continue to investigate other possible suspects in the killings, Webb said.

