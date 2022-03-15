Coroner IDs man, 64, fatally struck by train

A 64-year-old Fort Wayne man was identified Monday as the pedestrian fatally struck by a train over the weekend.

Bradley Wayne Boggs died from blunt force injuries due to the collision, which happened about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 19300 block of Indiana 1 in northeast Allen County, the coroner's office said in a news release.

The manner of death is pending further investigation, the coroner said.

Molesting suspect caught in New Orleans

A Fort Wayne man was arrested Monday in New Orleans on a warrant charging him with child molesting in Allen County.

Fort Wayne police said Christopher L. Suttle, 45, was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro when he was arrested on four counts of child molesting. Suttle might face additional charges in New Orleans, police said. Louisiana police and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the arrest.