DeKalb County accident totals vehicle, 2 transported to hospitals

Two people were transported to area hospitals today after a DeKalb County accident in which a car was considered a total loss.

A vehicle being driven by Jonathan Young, 48, Waterloo, was traveling north on County Road 23 at the intersection of County Road 28 about 4:30 p.m. Young said he did not see a vehicle being driven by Kevin Warner, 31, Auburn, who was traveling west on County Road 28 at the intersection of County Road 23, a news release said.

Young proceeded into the intersection and struck Warner's vehicle at a right angle on the driver's side, the sheriff's department said. Warner's vehicle was pushed into the northwest ditch and he was pinned inside the vehicle, having to be extricated by fire department personnel before being transported to a hospital. He had leg and chest injuries.

A front-seat passenger, 74-year-old Norma Thompson of Auburn, complained of leg and arm pain and was also transported to a hospital for treatment.

Young did not report any injuries, the release said.

The 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Warner was driving was totaled, according to the county sheriff's department. The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Young was driving had estimated damage of $20,000.