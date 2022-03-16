Wednesday, March 16, 2022 2:10 pm
IU star's death ruled accidental overdose
Journal Gazette
Former Indiana University and North Side High School football standout Damarlo Belcher died last month of an accidental drug overdose, the Allen County coroner's office confirmed today.
The 33-year-old's body was found Feb. 15 in a car in the Fairfield Manor apartment building's parking lot.
Belcher played for North Side in the mid-2000s and at IU from 2008-2011.
