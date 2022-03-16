Troopers take case of body in Whitley ditch

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Fort Wayne man who was found in Whitley County.

An off-duty state trooper traveling on Whitley County Road 700 East, just north of Indiana 14, found the man, later identified as Curtis E. Thomas, 30, lying in a ditch about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Detectives from the state police's Fort Wayne post, the Whitley County Sheriff's Department and county coroner were called to the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious and remain under investigation, said Brian Walker, spokesman for the state police in Fort Wayne.

The cause and manner of death will be determined through an autopsy this week at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. Thomas' family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661.