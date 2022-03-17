3 pets die in apartment fire

Three pets died in an apartment fire on Swinney Avenue Thursday.

A man called 911 at 4:08 p.m., saying his second-floor apartment in a duplex at 1425 Swinney Ave. was on fire.

No people were inside and no one was injured in the blaze, which caused moderate fire, water and smoke damage, the fire department said.

The fire was under control before 4:30 p.m. The cause is under investigation.