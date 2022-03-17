Charges filed in deadly OWI crash

A Fort Wayne man who crashed an off-road vehicle on a lake Feb. 5 faces criminal charges in the death of his wife, who was riding with him.

Thomas P. Tippmann Jr., 51, of the 8500 block of Flutter Road in Fort Wayne, has been charged with felony causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He faces a sentence of two to 12 years if convicted.

He’s also charged with misdemeanor operating an off-road vehicle/snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol. He faces a sentence of up to 180 days on that charge.

The crash occurred at 1:07 a.m. on a property in the 8600 block of Flutter Road. Tippmann had driven a side-by-side off-road vehicle with three passengers out of some woods and was doing a left-turn doughnut on the frozen lake, according to the charging information.

Indiana Conservation Officer Isaac Saxton wrote in the probable cause affidavit that it’s possible the vehicle’s right tires broke through the top layer of ice. The tires then went through a layer of slush to second layer of ice at the rims, and the right wheels may have caught the top layer of ice.

That action ejected Suzanne L. Tippmann, 50, from the vehicle, and she was knocked unconscious when she hit the ice. The vehicle then flipped onto its right side, on top of her, pinning her.

She was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. The Allen County coroner’s office ruled she died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash.

Thomas Tippmann and his front seat passenger were wearing harnesses. None of those in the vehicle were wearing helmets.

Police stated that Tippmann admitted to them that he’d had consumed alcoholic beverages before the crash.

A blood draw taken at 3:27 a.m., about 21/2 hours after the crash, showed Tippmann had a blood alcohol level of 0.156%, almost twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Tippmann was charged Tuesday. He was released after posting a $10,000 surety bond. His initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. today.

