Man dies in crash on Hessen Cassel

A Fort Wayne man died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday in southeast Allen County.

The Allen County coroner's office said Kevin W. Rowan, 65, died at the scene of the crash at U.S. 27 and Hessen Cassel Road. Police were called at 4:48 a.m.

A man was driving a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck north on U.S. 27 when it collided with the driver's-side door of a Buick Park Avenue that was westbound on Hessen Cassel. Rowan was extricated from the Buick before he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Coroner: Belcher OD accidental

Former Indiana University and North Side High School football standout Damarlo Belcher died last month of an accidental drug overdose, the Allen County coroner's office confirmed Wednesday.

The 33-year-old's body was found Feb. 15 in a car in the Fairfield Manor apartment building's parking lot.

Belcher played for North Side in the mid-2000s and at IU from 2008 to 2011.

Garrett man faces sex assault counts

Fort Wayne police arrested a Garrett man Wednesday on sexual assault charges.

Mark Vincent Michels was arrested in Garrett without incident. The case involves a sex crime reported March 13, said Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne police spokesman. Michels faces preliminary charges of rape, sexual battery and strangulation.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Garrett Police Department and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center assisted.

Resident able to escape house fire

No one was hurt in a Fort Wayne house fire Wednesday. The one resident present at the home at 2719 Thompson Ave. got out before firefighters arrived, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The fire department was called at 5:08 p.m. and found smoke coming from the eaves and the rear, upstairs windows. After firefighters extinguished the fire, they searched for any other possible residents and found none.