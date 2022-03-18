Coroner: Body found in ditch slaying victim

A Fort Wayne man whose body was found in a rural Whitley County ditch was shot to death.

Based on Tuesday's autopsy of 30-year-old Curtis Edward Thomas, Whitley County Coroner Scott Smith ruled the cause of death was a gunshot to the chest and the manner of death was homicide.

The county released the results Thursday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police, Whitley County Sheriff's Department and Whitely County coroner's office are investigating.

However, they had nothing more to release as of Thursday evening, according to the official announcement.

An on-duty state trooper found Thomas' body about 12:45 p.m. Monday. The trooper was traveling on Whitley County Road 700 East, just north of Indiana 14, when he found the body in the ditch on the side of the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661.

