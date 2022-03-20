Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through March 14 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

3/9/22 2:05 p.m. Robbery 400 E. Washington Blvd.

Sector 11

3/13/22 6:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Dalgren Ave.

Sector 13

3/11/22 7:30 p.m. Burglary 800 Villa Park Court

Sector 16

3/11/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Dividend Road

3/13/22 9:05 p.m. Robbery 3300 Coliseum Blvd. W.

Sector 17

3/8/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9900 Northbrook Valley Drive

Sector 22

3/14/22 9:21 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6200 E. State Blvd.

Sector 26

3/11/22 7:30 a.m. Burglary 6300 Salge Drive

Sector 31

3/11/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 W. Washington Blvd.

Sector 32

3/9/22 10 p.m. Burglary 1100 W. Wildwood Ave.

3/11/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 W. Butler St.

Sector 35

3/11/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle Bluffton Road and Broadway

Sector 43

3/14/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle Molitor and Roy streets

Sector 44

3/11/22 2:06 a.m. Robbery 3600 Holton Ave.

3/14/22 5:30 p.m. Robbery 3200 Oliver St.

Sector 45

3/9/22 7:45 p.m. Robbery 4100 S. Hanna St.

3/11/22 9:59 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Baxter St.

Sector 46

3/10/22 4:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Anthony Blvd.

and E. Paulding Road

3/10/22 5:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5000 Devonshire Drive