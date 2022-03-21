Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 am
2 men badly injured after car crashes, catches fire
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
Two men were fighting for their lives Sunday after witnesses pulled them from a burning car following a crash on Fort Wayne’s east side, police said.
Speed might have contributed to the 2:38 p.m. collision at Washington and Coliseum boulevards, police said, explaining it happened as the men’s car was exiting from southbound Coliseum onto westbound Washington. The vehicle lost control, crashing into a utility pole.
Upon impact, the car caught on fire, police said. The men were given medical attention at the scene before paramedics took them to a hospital. They had life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators were unsure Sunday whether alcohol played a role in the crash.
The westbound exit ramp was closed as investigators processed the scene.
