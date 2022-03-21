Arrest on murder count made in shooting death

A 23-year-old man faces a murder charge in a fatal weekend shooting on the city's southeast side, the Fort Wayne Police Department said Sunday.

Police announced Har San's arrest and incarceration at the Allen County Jail after responding to the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive, near the intersection of Paulding Road and Anthony Boulevard.

Police believe a woman was inside her apartment about 11 p.m. Saturday when someone opened the rear door and began firing shots into the residence. Officers found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her chest, police said, and a hospital physician pronounced her dead.

The Allen County coroner's office is expected to release her identity along with the cause and manner of her death.

The initial investigation included interviews with neighbors and witnesses, police said, indicating others were inside the apartment during the shooting.

San was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder and drug-related offenses, police said. Police continue to welcome information about the incident to the department's detective bureau at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the free P3 Tips app.

