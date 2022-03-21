Fort Wayne officer faces drunken driving charge

A Fort Wayne police officer is charged with drunken driving after he was found with open beer containers in his squad car on the side of a Wells County road.

Benjamin D. Shinneman, 31, a three-year veteran, has been placed on paid restricted administrative duty. That status could change based on an investigation of his case, the police department said Monday.

Shinneman was charged Thursday in Wells County Superior Court with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15% or more and having an open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle.

Wells County sheriff's officers en route to a car-deer crash in Markle found Shinneman's fully marked Fort Wayne police vehicle on the side of Indiana 116 near Meridian Road about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The engine was still running, and Shinneman appeared to have passed out with his hand on his computer terminal, according to a police report.

Shinneman woke up after the sheriff's officer knocked on the window. The officer knocked again and opened the door, smelling a strong odor of alcohol.

Two breath tests at 3:40 and 3:44 a.m. measured Shinneman's blood alcohol level at .158% and .163%, twice the legal limit of .08%, the report said.

A court hearing in Shinneman's case is set for April 4.

