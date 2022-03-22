City officer in squad car charged with OWI in Wells County

A Fort Wayne police officer is charged with drunken driving after he was found with open beer containers in his squad car on the side of a Wells County road.

Benjamin D. Shinneman, 31, a three-year veteran, has been placed on paid restricted administrative duty. That status could change based on an investigation of his case, the police department said Monday.

Shinneman was charged Thursday in Wells County Superior Court with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15% or more and having an open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle.

Wells County sheriff’s officers en route to a car-deer crash in Markle found Shinneman’s fully marked Fort Wayne police vehicle on the side of Indiana 116 near Meridian Road about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The engine was still running, and Shinneman appeared to have passed out with his hand on his computer terminal, according to a police report.

Shinneman woke up after the sheriff’s officer knocked on the window. The officer knocked again and opened the door, smelling a strong odor of alcohol.

Shinneman began working on his computer and replied “very good” when asked what was going on. His speech was slurred and incoherent, and he indicated he didn’t know where he was. Officers found two open beer containers when Shinneman got out of the police car, the report said.

While officers were investigating, Shinneman’s parents showed up at the scene looking for him. His wife had called them, saying he had left their house in his police car. She tracked his phone and found it had been stationary for an hour, the report said.

Two breath tests at 3:40 and 3:44 a.m. measured Shinneman’s blood alcohol level at 0.158% and 0.163%, twice the legal limit of 0.08%, the report said.

Hired in 2019, Shinneman has been given two letters of reprimand for missing court appearances, according to a disciplinary record provided by the police department. His 2021 salary was $75,507, according the Indiana Gateway for Governmental Units, a state internet portal providing financial information public agencies are required to file.

A court hearing in Shinneman’s case is set for April 4.

