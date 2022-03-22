The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 1:00 am

Man dies after he's hit along Indiana 13

Journal Gazette

A 21-year-old Cromwell man walking on the travel portion of Indiana 13 died early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Eric Espinoza was walking on the state highway, north of Syracuse Webster Road, shortly before 4 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven north by a 25-year-old North Webster woman, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Espinoza died at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's department said.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  