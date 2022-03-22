Video implicates husband in wife's death

A Fort Wayne man tried to cover up his wife's death before he was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, court records released Monday said.

Ro Ze Ma, 24, was pronounced dead at a hospital after she was shot in the chest about 11 p.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive, near the intersection of Paulding Road and Anthony Boulevard.

Police said Ma was in her apartment when someone opened the back door and began firing shots into the residence.

Har San, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sunday on charges of murder, dealing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine. When police arrived at the home Saturday, San said he had no idea who fatally shot his wife, court records said.

San told police he was preparing to cut someone's hair in another room when he heard Ma scream. San and two juveniles later identified as witnesses ran to the bedroom to find Ma had been shot and was bleeding, police said.

San signed a consent for police to search the apartment. Near the tree line of the back yard, police found drug paraphernalia and accessories of a Glock 17 pistol. In another area, an AR-style pistol with a mesh shell catcher and one spent shell casing were found.

Police said nearby surveillance video showed a man who appeared to be San throwing items near the rear of the property.

Inside the apartment, investigators found 19 grams of methamphetamine, 148 grams of marijuana and 33 Percocet pills. They also found a photo of San holding an AR-style gun with a mesh shell catcher that appeared to be identical to the one found outside.

San said he heard a woman tell police she saw people of a different race around the home after the shooting. He also told police he did not own any guns but said Ma had purchased a Glock pistol recently. He declined to answer how recently he had shot a gun.

The juvenile witnesses later told police that they were in another room when San shot Ma in the bedroom. They said San was still holding the gun when they entered the bedroom.

San did not try to help Ma and then told the witnesses to wait before calling for help, they told police. San then gave the gun to one of the witnesses to hide it outside, court records said.

The fatal shooting marks the third homicide in Allen County in 2022. It remains under investigation by city police, the coroner's office and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.

