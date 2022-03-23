Police looking for 9-year-old girl

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help finding a 9-year-old girl.

Autumn Riddle was last seen about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Maumee Avenue. Autumn is white, 4 feet tall and about 65 pounds, with brown hair in a pony tail. Autumn was last seen wearing a pink speckled colored jacket, blue jeans, and a pink/gray colored backpack.

Anyone who finds Autumn or has possibly seen her is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336, 260-427-1222, or call 911.

She may be in danger and may need medical assistance.