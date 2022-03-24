Jail investigating death of inmate

Authorities are investigating an Allen County Jail inmate’s death at a hospital. Tanner Henderson, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell March 12. He was taken to a hospital where he died March 16, the Allen County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

The cause and manner of his death are under investigation, the coroner said.

Henderson was being held on three counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender in Allen County and two counts of battery with bodily waste to a public safety officer in Wells County.

Owner sought of dog found off road

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of a dog found Monday near U.S. 27 South and Hessen Cassel Road.

The dog, which has since been euthanized, was found by a passing motorist and taken to the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital. She was later transferred to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, which contacted the sheriff’s department.

The dog is described as a black and gray female mixed-breed dog, between 8 and 18 months old. She weighed 111/2 pounds, but shelter staff believe she should have weighed 30 to 40 pounds.

Anyone with information on the owner should call the sheriff’s department at 260-449-7491.