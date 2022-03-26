Pedestrian hit, killed near Lake, Coliseum

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle as he ran near the Coliseum Boulevard and Lake Avenue intersection early Friday, Fort Wayne police said.

Witnesses told officers the pedestrian was running west on Coliseum when a vehicle swerved to miss him. But another vehicle struck the victim, who was later identified as Christopher Lynn Daugherty, 51, of Fort Wayne.

The crash was reported at 6:40 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.

Police said they found Daugherty on the ground unresponsive, and paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene. The Allen County coroner's office said he died of multiple blunt force injuries caused by the crash. His death was ruled accidental.

Daugherty is the 11th person to die in a vehicle crash this year in Allen County. The crash remains under investigation, but officers said the morning darkness likely contributed to the fatality.

The driver in the crash remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, officers said.

Police said southbound Coliseum was closed for almost three hours. It reopened by 9:30 a.m.