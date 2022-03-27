2 rescued from flooded vehicle

Two Waterloo men were taken to a Parkview Regional Medical Center after being rescued from a vehicle stuck in a flooded, wooded area a mile from DeKalb County Road 22 in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on Saturday identified the driver as Glenn Crawford, 28, and the passenger as Eyon Reas, 29.

Emergency crews went to the 4600 block of County Road 22 at 9:09 p.m. Friday after a report of a vehicle in a flooded area off the road, according to the sheriff's department. Someone calling 911 told police the two had contacted him and said they were off-roading, became stuck and needed to be pulled out. The caller found the men unconscious when he arrived.

Crawford and Reas were possibly suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and severe hypothermia because the vehicle was halfway submerged in the water and running, according to the sheriff's office.

The water and wooded terrain made it impossible for emergency vehicles to get access to the men's vehicle. Local residents used their utility-terrain vehicles to get the vehicle back to the road so medics could treat the two.

The men were conscious when removed from the vehicle and taken to Parkview for medical treatment, the sheriff's office stated.

Police are investigating and believe alcohol was a factor.

Stopped vehicle briefly shuts I-69

A portion of Interstate 69 was temporarily closed after 1:15 p.m. Saturday while DeKalb County sheriff's deputies dealt with an alleged intoxicated driver.

The deputies went to the southbound 322.2-mile marker after a report that a light colored Buick Enclave was weaving out of its lane. The caller said the Enclave then pulled over and stopped on the interstate's outside shoulder, north of the Allen County line.

When a deputy arrived, the driver refused to roll down his window down or get out of the vehicle. Indiana State Police arrived and assisted, and after a brief standoff, the officers safely broke the driver's windows and removed him from the vehicle.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office had not released the man's name or any details, including whether he was intoxicated, by Saturday night.

FWPD seeks help to find man

The Fort Wayne Police Department on Saturday evening asked the public for assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult male.

Rodney Deon Dunbar II, 29, is described as a male, black, with short black hair and brown eyes. Rodney is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen about 8 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Omaha Court. He was wearing a black jacket, black hat, gray sweatpants and gray slippers, police said.

According to police, physicians said his medical condition is such that he can be a danger to himself and others unless he is taking his prescribed medications.

Anyone with any information on Dunbar's whereabouts is asked to call the FWPD at 427-1222, 427-1336 or 911.

jwolf@jg.net