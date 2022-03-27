Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through March 21 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

3/16/22 9:15 p.m. Robbery 200 E. Wayne St.

3/21/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 00 E. Main St.

Sector 11

3/18/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road

3/19/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 N. Clinton St.

3/20/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3900 Ice Way

3/20/22 11:28 a.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Third St.

Sector 12

3/18/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1700 St. Marys Ave.

Sector 13

3/15/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Coliseum Blvd. W.

3/20/22 10:10 p.m. Burglary 1500 Goshen Ave.

Sector 16

3/19/22 10:05 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 Country Forest Drive

Sector 19

3/20/22 3 p.m. Burglary 1800 W. Dupont Road

Sector 21

3/20/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Crescent Ave.

3/21/22 12:52 p.m. Robbery 3200 E. State Blvd.

Sector 22

3/21/22 1:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Lake Ave.

Sector 23

3/20/22 2:15 a.m. Burglary 2600 Maplecrest Road

Sector 25

3/19/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7100 Blue Beech Drive

Sector 34

3/18/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6000 Ullyot Drive

Sector 35

3/19/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Buell Drive

3/20/22 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 Fairfield Ave.

3/20/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Birchtree Lane

Sector 36

3/18/22 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Olympia Drive

Sector 37

3/19/22 4:06 p.m. Robbery 2900 Koons St.

Sector 41

3/17/22 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Maumee Ave.

3/19/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Liberty St.

Sector 43

3/15/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 E Pontiac St.

3/15/22 12:30 p.m. Burglary 2500 Edsall Ave.

3/18/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 E. Pontiac St.

Sector 44

3/15/22 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Southview Ave.

3/16/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Weisser Park Ave.

3/17/22 4 p.m. Burglary 1600 E. Rudisill Blvd.

3/20/22 2:04 a.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Boltz St.

3/21/22 8:45 a.m. Robbery 100 E. Leith St.

Sector 45

3/15/22 1:10 a.m. Robbery Oliver St. and E. Pettit Ave.

3/18/22 1 p.m. Burglary 4000 Avondale Drive

Sector 48

3/16/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Fox Point Trail