Man badly wounded in apparent shooting

A man was apparently shot early Saturday and taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police found the man about 12:40 a.m. after responding to a report of a shooting at the Coliseum Inn, 1020 Coliseum Blvd. N.

Police had not released the man's identity or given an update on his condition as of Saturday night.

Detectives were interviewing a person of interest by 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the police announcement.

Detectives were also interviewing witnesses, and crime scene technicians were looking for more details at the scene, the news release said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County prosecutor's office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

