Over 6 decades of service to department celebrated

Robert H. “Bob” Bremer had been active in the Huntertown Fire Department for 63 years, the longest serving member. Even after he retired from his job in the 1980s, he continued to come into the station and work, as well as guide and support fellow firefighters.

At a memorial service Saturday, Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren told the crowd that two days before Bremer died on Feb. 4 at the age of 95, he was still involved and looking ahead.

He told Boren during a phone call that even though officials are building a second fire station, it’s time to look for land for the third station the growing town will eventually need.

Because of his forward-thinking mentality, the fire station where they held Bremer’s ceremony was, largely, the house that Bob built.

“The foresight Bob had for this place was great,” Boren said. “He said we needed a big bay for a ladder truck.”

That was in Bremer’s first year as chief, a title he held from 1977 to 1983 and again from 1986 to 1987. He knew Huntertown would eventually need a larger firetruck. It came in 2014.

The speakers’ podium on Saturday was in the bay for that truck.

Also in the station was the 1929 Model A firetruck that Bremer – also known as “Beems” – and other firefighters fixed up. It was the first brand-new apparatus truck the department bought.

The Model A was just a pile of rust when they brought it in, said Bremer’s son, David Bremer, before the ceremony. It was another way his father kept active at the station.

“He was getting to the age when he didn’t want to respond to every call,” David Bremer said.

Bob Bremer’s mechanical ability was what first got him in with the fire department, said his daughter, Deborah Pongratz. He was a mechanic and garage supervisor at I&M, and the firefighters knew he could repair vehicles. They asked him to come over and get some running.

“After he did that for a while, he enjoyed it so much he just joined,” Pongratz said. Bremer also used to follow the vehicles in his own car with his tools so he could repair them if they fell apart on the way to an emergency.

“Apparently, that used to happen more than once,” she said.

Boren said volunteer fire departments used to recruit based on skills. Bremer also had a skill with people, speakers said during Saturday’s ceremony.

Retired firefighter Robert Tucker told the crowd that he remembered Bremer calming him down before Tucker’s first fire call at 16 years old. Bremer always was there to say “take a breath” and “he always saw the humor in things,” Tucker said.

Mike Feely said Bremer educated new recruits on the fire department’s history while also staying current on technology, keeping his brother and sister firefighters safe.

“People looked up to him, they gravitated to him like a candle because of the light and the warmth,” Feely said.

Bremer was also a charter member of – and heavily involved with – the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum.

“He lived and breathed the traditions of the department,” Boren said, adding that he also loved Huntertown.

Bremer’s son said his dad was into teaching and caring, and he responded to situations where he could do both. His daughter said he was about serving the community.

The ceremony ended with a final call, a series of alarms and responses. “Chief Bremer has answered his final call and is now officially retired,” the dispatcher said at the end. Then American Legion Post 47 honored his Army service at the end of World War II.

After the ceremony, emergency vehicles from Huntertown and other municipalities formed a memorial parade to the cemetery where Bremer is buried. They led the family to a private ceremony there.

