Afternoon crash turns fatal in Huntington County

A person was killed this afternoon in a crash after pulling out in front of another vehicle on U.S. 24 in Huntington County.

One motorist was driving a Chrysler 300 eastbound on U.S. 24 when a driver in a Buick Regal on Mahon Drive pulled out onto U.S. 24, striking it at a right angle about 3:25 p.m., a release from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department said.

The driver of the Buick Regal was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The driver of the Chrysler 300, whose name was not immediately released, had minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors, the release said. The investigation by the sheriff’s department and the Huntington County Coroner’s Office is ongoing.

