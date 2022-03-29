Tuesday, March 29, 2022 1:00 am
2-car collision in Huntington kills 1 driver
DEVAN FILCHAK | The Journal Gazette
A person was killed Monday in a crash after pulling out in front of another vehicle on U.S. 24 in Huntington County.
One motorist was driving a Chrysler 300 eastbound on U.S. 24 when a driver in a Buick Regal on Mahon Drive pulled out onto U.S. 24, striking it at a right angle about 3:25 p.m., a release from the Huntington County Sheriff's Department said.
The driver of the Buick Regal was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The driver of the Chrysler 300, whose name was not immediately released, had minor injuries.
Investigators do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors, the release said. The investigation by the sheriff's department and the Huntington County coroner's office is ongoing.
dfilchak@jg.net
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Fort Wayne police investigate shooting with life-threatening injuries
- Afternoon crash turns fatal in Huntington County
- Fort Wayne man faces attempted murder, other felony charges
- Mom charged after car seat straps were too tight, killing son
- 2 rescued from flooded vehicle
- Man badly wounded in apparent shooting