Attempted murder alleged in shooting

A Fort Wayne man appeared in court Monday after being charged with attempted murder among other felonies.

Hector F. Lopez-Martinez, 31, has been charged with several felonies – attempted murder, aggravated battery, carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction and two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

A man was found in life-threatening condition after being shot at least once in the head about 12:45 a.m. in a room at the Coliseum Inn, 1020 Coliseum Blvd. N., according to a report written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Matthew Cline.

Lopez-Martinez was later found in a vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of New Haven Avenue and Lumbard Street. He had blood on his hands and his clothes, and his gun was in plain view, the report said.

Lopez-Martinez reportedly told police that he ran into the man at a liquor store and decided to hang out with him, court records said. Lopez-Martinez said the man was recently released from prison for shooting at him a couple of years ago.

The two argued at the motel before driving to a liquor store. Lopez-Martinez said he shot off several rounds of ammo from the driver’s seat as he drove, court records said.

Lopez-Martinez said he and the man started arguing again once back at the motel. The man “got in his face,” Lopez-Martinez told police, so he shot the man.

Witnesses said Lopez-Martinez shot multiple rounds into a bed in the motel room before shooting the man. He denied it, but police found holes in the mattress that appeared to be from gunshots and six shell casings from a 9 mm handgun.

Lopez-Martinez told police that no one in the room, including the man he is accused of shooting, threatened him, court records said.

Lopez-Martinez had an initial hearing Monday, and his bond was set at $115,000. His next hearing is Thursday.

