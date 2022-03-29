Fort Wayne police investigate shooting with life-threatening injuries

Fort Wayne police late Monday night were investigating a shooting that left an adult male in life-threatening condition, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A news release said police were called about 9:50 p.m. to the 1300 block of Zollars Avenue in reference to a shooting reported by multiple witnesses. Officers who arrived on the scene found the male, who was transported by paramedics to a local hospital where his condition was downgraded.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and Crime Scene Technicians were processing the scene to obtain additional information.

The incident remains under investigation by police and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.