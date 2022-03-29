Paulding County deputies investigate suspicious death

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department in Ohio is asking for the public’s help identifying the body in a suspicious death.

On Tuesday, the deputies responded to reports of a body at Sherman Cemetery, near the intersection of Paulding County roads 179 and 140, according to the sheriff’s official statement.

They found the body of a white male, about 30 years old, in the western area of the cemetery. He was dressed in blue jeans and a black shirt and has dark hair and a beard. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches and 250 pounds, and the body has multiple tattoos.

Police found no identification at the scene. Deputies took the body to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about a possibly missing man matching the description or about anything that could help investigators should contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office through one of several options. The phone number is 419-399-3791, and on through internet, people can leave information through the department’s Facebook page or send an email or anonymous tip through the department website at www.pauldingohsheriff.com.

To leave an anonymous tip, scroll to the bottom of any page on the department website and click on “send us an anonymous tip.”

jwolf@jg.net